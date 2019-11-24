Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
Blaxcell St in lockdown after a man's death this evening. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
News

Man dead, woman injured in Granville attack

24th Nov 2019 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died and a woman has been hospitalised as police investigate an incident in Granville on Saturday.

Paramedics had rushed to a home on Blaxcell St about 7.30pm where they were confronted with the sight of the man seriously injured.

Attempts were made to save the man's life before he later died at Westmead Hospital.

A woman also found injured at the scene is currently at the same hospital, where she is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating whether the incident is domestic violence-related. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr
Police are investigating whether the incident is domestic violence-related. Picture: AJ Rajbanshi Jr

Detectives from the Cumberland Police Area Command have cordoned off the street and have established a crime scene.

Their main line of inquiry at this stage is whether or not the incident is domestic-violence related, as officers attempt to piece together what unfolded.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide more details on the incident, other than to confirm the man had sustained critical injuries to his upper body.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Granville Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation tragedy

Just In

    How Ortiz can shock Wilder

    How Ortiz can shock Wilder
    • 24th Nov 2019 9:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News After headlines, funerals and coronial inquests fade, the devastated loved ones of those claimed by MDMA overdoses are left trying to make sense of their loss.

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News Explore facts and impacts of party drugs with The Ripple Effect

        Bushfires close roads, block Schoolies

        Bushfires close roads, block Schoolies

        News NSW Police warn people heading to north face ‘significant’ road closures

        It's love between Cosmo's Midnight and Falls

        It's love between Cosmo's Midnight and Falls

        Whats On Electronic duo will bring new song to the Byron leg of the festival