Menu
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 4:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    Free fitness in the park

    Free fitness in the park

    News Free outdoor gym equipment classes for Byron Shire residents

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral today for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Grant to improve walking track

    Grant to improve walking track

    News $50k grant to improve walking track

    New 2018 show events

    New 2018 show events

    News New events and much more at show

    Local Partners