Menu
Login
A man has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.
A man has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.
News

Man dead, child critical after Perth fire

14th Jun 2018 7:15 AM

A MAN has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.

The blaze on Rushbrook Way, Thornlie, was reported about 6.15pm on Wednesday. Firefighters found a four-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man unconscious in a bedroom in the house.

They were rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital but the man was pronounced dead on arrival. The boy was transferred to the Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It took 24 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigations are continuing.

house fire perth wa

Top Stories

    Digging up our future stars

    Digging up our future stars

    News Mullum Un-earthed will see seven local high bands go head to head from 5pm on Friday night at Mullum High Hall.

    New stars shine at BK Classic

    New stars shine at BK Classic

    News Double surf celebration for Lennox teenager

    EDITORIAL: Get on board for re-brand in a can

    EDITORIAL: Get on board for re-brand in a can

    News Awesome-ness in a can is what we are about

    Local Partners