Man dead, boy critical after Melb storm

A Victorian man has been killed and a five-year-old boy is fighting for life after separate incidents where trees were toppled over during wild weather in Melbourne overnight.

Victoria Police confirmed a 59-year-old man died after a tree fell on his car while he was leaving a shopping centre car park at the intersection of Terrys Ave and Ena Road just after 6pm.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and has since died. Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to come forward.

A man has died after a tree fell on his car in Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart

A tree has fallen on a car off Terrys Ave, Belgrave after a heavy storm rolled through. Picture: Mark Stewart

Separately, the young boy was rushed to the Royal Children's Hospital about 6pm after being hit by a tree that fell onto the road in Blackburn South, according to Nine News reports.

The shock incidents come during a night of wild weather which saw Victoria's SES receive more than 1400 calls for help.

It's been a wild, windy evening out there. We're urging any road users to please drive carefully and to the conditions particularly across the Eastern suburbs of Melbourne and the Yarra Ranges. Look out for fallen branches and debris. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/R9XScbO7nV — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) August 27, 2020

We have received over 1,400 calls for assistance this evening due to strong winds. We’re extremely busy and thank you for your patience. If you need help, please call 132 500. Our volunteers are working through the requests for assistance and will respond as quickly as possible. — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) August 27, 2020

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to "batten down the hatches" as a cold front sweeps through the state with damaging winds, thunderstorms and possible hail.

Winds were set to reach gusts of more than 120km/h outside of Melbourne, including areas such as Wonthaggi, Sale, Bairnsdale, Orbost, Falls Creek and Omeo.

The strongest were recorded at Wilsons Promontory, which received 145km/h gusts.

