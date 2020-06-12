Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man died early on Friday at an industrial site south of Wollongong. Picture: iStock
The man died early on Friday at an industrial site south of Wollongong. Picture: iStock
News

Man crushed to death by gate at work

by Sarah McPhee
12th Jun 2020 10:15 AM

A man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in New South Wales.

The workplace accident occurred about 6am on Berkeley Rd in Berkeley, a southern suburb of Wollongong.

Emergency services were called to reports "a man was crushed by a gate", police said in a statement on Friday.

Despite their efforts, he died at the scene.

RELATED: Business fined in state's first industrial manslaughter case

"The body, which has not yet been formally identified, is believed to be a man aged in his 60s," police said.

Police are investigating the man's death in conjunction with SafeWork NSW.

"SafeWork NSW is onsite and investigating following reports that a man has died after being crushed by a gate at an industrial site in Berkeley this morning," a spokeswoman told news.com.au.

"SafeWork's investigation is ongoing."

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

In Melbourne last week, a man died after he was crushed by a metal pole while unloading a truck.

Originally published as Man crushed to death by gate at work

industrial site nsw wollongong workplace accident workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iggy Azalea drops baby bombshell

        Iggy Azalea drops baby bombshell

        Celebrity The Australian rapper has stunned fans with the announcement she’s become a mum – despite never revealing she was even pregnant.

        Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        premium_icon Gather your friends, distillery tours are back on

        News THE hinterland distillery will begin by opening on weekends only.

        Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        premium_icon Help raise $200,000 to support our community

        News THE Northern Rivers Community Foundation hopes to raise money to offer grants to...

        Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        premium_icon Controversial artist to judge prestigious local prize

        News THE Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize winner will be decided by a successful and...