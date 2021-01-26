Menu
Police investigations are ongoing after a man sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle crash in the Mackay region.
Man critical after motorcycle crash near Mackay

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Jan 2021 8:45 AM
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a crash north of Mackay overnight.

Emergency services were called to the single motorcycle crash at Whitehaven Dr in Blacks Beach about 11.32pm.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was treated for critical injuries at the scene and taken to Mackay Hospital under lights and sirens.

Police investigations into the crash are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in southeast Queensland, a man in his 20s was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle left the road and crashed down an embankment in Tamborine Mountain in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

 

 

 

