Man critical after air hose mishap

File picture: The man is in a critical condition in a Townsville hospital.

A MAN has suffered massive internal injuries after an incident involving a high-pressure air hose on a prawn trawler off Queensland.

The 32-year-old was working in the Gulf of Carpentaria when the 3000 PSI air hose caused severe damage to his lower abdomen and groin in what has been described a case of misadventure.

The remote location meant it took emergency services more than eight hours to get him to a hospital in Townsville, where he remains in a critical condition.