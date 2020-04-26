Menu
Police fined a man twice in the one day for disobeying the coronavirus Public Health Order.
Man cops two $1000 fines in one day for breaching health orders

Graham Broadhead
26th Apr 2020 4:30 PM
A 24-year-old man copped two $1000 fines on Saturday for disobeying the NSW coronavirus Public Health Orders.

AT about 9.30am, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Devine’s Lookout at Ocean Shores when they spoke with the man who was sitting in his vehicle.

Police established the man had previously been warned for breaching the Public Health Act when he was stopped at Murwillumbah last Tuesday.

He was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

He was then stopped at Ocean Shores about 11.35pm the same day.

He was issued with a second $1000 PIN.

Police charged four people under the Public Health Act 2010 (NSW) and issued 28 COVID-19-related Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) for offences on Saturday.

