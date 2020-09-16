Menu
A French national who supplied drugs at a Northern Rivers party in breach of COVID-19 rules has been spared further time behind bars.
Crime

Man convicted after selling LSD, MDMA at illegal party

Liana Boss
16th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
A FRENCH national who supplied drugs at a Northern Rivers party in breach of COVID-19 rules has been spared further time behind bars.

Leo Enzo Serfati, 24, had pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug, drug possession and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Police stopped Serfati after they saw him driving west on Ewingsdale Rd on the afternoon of April 20 this year.

According to court documents, police observed him making "a number of furtive movements" and appeared "extremely nervous" after they passed him.

Serfati was honest about having a small amount of cannabis and, after police further searched his car, he made full admissions that he planned to sell some of the 32g of MDMA and 41 tabs of LSD in his possession.

Police checks found Serfati had attended an April 14 party in Tyalgum.

Police attended this party as it breached the Minister's Health Directions that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police had also found $200 in the vehicle and Serfati told them this was the proceedings from MDMA and LSD sales at the Tyalgum party.

When Serfati appeared before Byron Bay Local Court for sentencing on Monday, his defence solicitor Kate Brady said he had been "forthcoming" and stressed police had charged him on the basis of "deemed supply" based on the circumstances.

She said the offences did not constitute "trafficking to a substantial degree".

Serfati had been bail refused for 10 days after he was charged and Magistrate Karen Stafford took this into account when she sentenced him.

Ms Stafford warned the maximum penalty for the particular drug supply offences Serfati was facing was 15 years in prison.

"It's obviously not a minimal amount of drugs in your possession," Ms Stafford said.

She accepted there was no indication of "ongoing supply".

"I do accept that you are genuinely sorry for what you've done and you're not going to do it again," she said.

Serfati received a two year community corrections order and must complete 100 hours of community service.

He was fined $200 for the drug possession.

byron bay local court covid-19 drug supply northern rivers crime northern rivers drugs northern rivers drug supply
Byron Shire News

