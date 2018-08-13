Man clocked at 153km/h on Burnett Hwy

ROAD SAFETY: A man was handed a $1218 fine, lost eight points and received an automatic six month suspension after being caught speeding.

ROAD SAFETY: A man was handed a $1218 fine, lost eight points and received an automatic six month suspension after being caught speeding. Mackenzie Colahan

POLICE were less than impressed after catching a man travelling more than 50km/h over the speed limit on the Burnett Highway on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were conducting a routine mobile patrol when they clocked the 25-year-old Runaway Bay man doing 153km/h just north of Eidsvold.

The man told police he was trying to get to his destination quicker after a long day of driving.

He was hit with a $1218 fine, lost eight demerit points and will receive an automatic six months suspension.

Sergeant Chris James of Eidsvold Police said the offender should consider himself lucky as the consequences could have been far worse.

"Two nights ago we had a car hit a horse, imagine if something came out at the vehicle at 153km/h," Sgt James said.

"The driver was obviously tired after a long day driving and the sun was setting.

"It wouldn't have been a pretty picture for emergency crews had he hit something or someone at that speed."

Police used the opportunity to remind motorists to be careful behind the wheel, in light of the upcoming Queensland Road Safety Week, August 27-31.

Sgt James reinforced the importance of the four E's of road safety: education, enforcement, engineering and environment.

"We focus a lot on the fatal five (speeding, drugs and alcohol, seatbelts, fatigue, and distraction) which are imperative to road safety, however the four E's are just as important," he said.

"Road Safety Week is a chance for us to further educate drivers and draw attention to the fact that you have to drive to the conditions.

"The Burnett Highway can get very busy at times.

"We have B-doubles, caravaners and people commuting from down south to their jobs in Central Queensland.

"There are long stretches of highway that are unsuitable for overtaking so remaining patient is a thing we all have to practice."