Man charged with threatening to kill officers' families

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after allegedly threatening to bomb police and kill their families.

The man was arrested on Saturday for an outstanding warrant and was refused bail in court.

As a result of being remanded in custody the man made threats of self harm and was taken by ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital for a mental health assessment.

Police say once at the hospital in a safe room to wait for the doctor, the man became verbally aggressive towards police.

Police alleged he made multiple threats towards officers ranging from "I'm going to kill you," to "I'll kill your families" and "I'll burn you and your families to death".

It is also alleged the man made more threats to bomb police officer's personal cars and buildings as well as following officers home to kill them in their own homes.

The accused man was assessed by a doctor and deemed not in need of treatment.

When he heard the doctor's diagnosis it is alleged the man became agitated and aggressive, trying to leave the safe room multiple times.

It is alleged the man walked towards a male Constable yelling in a threatening manner and spat on the officer's arm while trying to leave the room.

Police were required to restrain the accused until he calmed down.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance at Tweed Heads Local Court on July 21.