Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Northern NSW man is in court charged with drug possession. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
A Northern NSW man is in court charged with drug possession. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Crime

Man charged with ice, MDMA supply remains on bail

Liana Boss
17th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case against a Northern NSW man accused of supplying MDMA and ice was due to return to court next week.

Drew Raska, 28, from Grafton, had earlier indicated he would plead guilty to drug possession charges, and in January he pleaded not guilty to drug supply allegation, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving with an illicit drug present in his system before Byron Bay Local Court.

Police will allege he had 30g of methylamphetamine and 20g of MDMA pills in his possession when his vehicle was stopped for random testing in Ewingsdale on October 2 last year.

When it went briefly before the court on Monday, Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case until next Monday.

Mr Raska, who remains on bail, will be excused from appearing before the court if he is legally represented, and if his lawyer has received full instructions from him.

byron bay local court byron crime drug supply allegations northern rivers crime
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where you can book in for a COVID jab

        Premium Content Where you can book in for a COVID jab

        Health Six million Australians can now book in for a COVID injection with 337 GPs in NSW now able to administer the vaccine. See the list of clinics here.

        Emergency, elective surgery returning to pre-COVID levels

        Premium Content Emergency, elective surgery returning to pre-COVID levels

        Health Health boss says staff are doing an ‘incredible job underdifficult...

        Why council didn’t finish its homework

        Premium Content Why council didn’t finish its homework

        News The state government had asked for an in-depth economic analysis before it...

        'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        Premium Content 'We cannot wait 100 years': Lismore MP stands with women

        News “Equality would stamp out predatory behaviour. We cannot wait 100 years.”