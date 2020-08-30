Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police will allege he was screaming at the occupants after striking the vehicle.
Police will allege he was screaming at the occupants after striking the vehicle.
Crime

Man charged with damaging car while woman, children were inside

Liana Turner
30th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after an alleged malicious damage incident in Mullumbimby.

A woman was driving her vehicle, a black-coloured Volkswagen, on River Terrace in Mullumbimby at 5.52pm on Saturday.

Her eight-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also in the vehicle.

“The victim was travelling about 20km/hr approaching the intersection of Burringbar St and saw a male with a moustache walking in the middle of the road,” police said in a statement.

“The victim saw the accused throwing something at her vehicle and as she went to drive around the male, he punched the rear passenger window of the vehicle with the base of his fist causing the window shatter.

“The occupants of the vehicle feared for their safety as the accused was screaming, yelling and swearing at them.

“The victim fearing for her and her children’s safety drove off stopping in another area before calling the police.”

Police found the accused a short time later.

He was arrested and charged with malicious damage and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Lismore Local Court today.

lismore local court mullumbimby northern rivers crime news tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        Premium Content 150 good reasons border restrictions should be eased

        News Business NSW is conducting a survey on the impact of Queensland’s hard border closure

        Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        Premium Content Number of payroll jobs went down again, but there is help

        News RICHMOND Tweed’s rate of payroll job losses remained higher compared to the rest of...

        Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        Premium Content Alstonville High’s agriculture app impresses judges

        News A GROUP of three local students who developed an app have won a national...

        ‘Chilling footage’ of predatory driver on Pacific Hwy

        Premium Content ‘Chilling footage’ of predatory driver on Pacific Hwy

        News ‘I COULD have killed them, kids, grandmothers,’ man admits to driving erratically...