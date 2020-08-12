Menu
A man refused to have his identity recorded for COVID-19 tracing in the Tweed before refusing to leave has faced court.
Man charged with COVID-19 offence appears in court

Jessica Lamb
12th Aug 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 1:56 PM
A BANORA Point man who refused to provide identification for the coronavirus pandemic requirements has been denied bail.

James Desmond Murphy, 38, appeared by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Murphy pleaded guilty to not complying with a direction about the COVID-19 pandemic, failing to leave when required and using offensive language in public.

He is also charged with intimidating police and stalk/intimidate, but did not enter pleas on those charges.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Wharf St motel in Tweed Heads where Mr Murphy refused to sign-in or provide identification to comply with COVID-19 requirements and was denied entry.

It is alleged Mr Murphy then entered the establishment regardless and intimidated and threatened the manager.

Mr Murphy was found with associates in the carpark of the premise and became aggressive and abusive towards officers when asked for their details.

Another man, aged 29, became aggressive and swore at police, while the rest of the group walked away.

When Mr Murphy refused to provide details and continued to act in an aggressive manner, he was arrested.

As he was being placed in a caged police truck, the 29-year-old man continued to swear at police.

The younger man was issued with an infringement for offensive language and given a move-on direction.

Mr Murphy's case will return to court on October 12.

