Menu
Login
Crime

Man charged with stalking after child approach incident

11th Dec 2018 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM

A MAN has been charged following investigations into an alleged child approach incident at Lismore.

About 3.20pm on November 7, a 10-year-old girl got off the school bus at the corner of Hunter and Orion Streets, Lismore and started walking to her destination.

It's alleged a man driving a white station wagon approached the girl and spoke to her, before trying to entice her into his vehicle.

The matter was reported to officers from Richmond Police District and an investigation was commenced by Lismore Detectives.

About 4pm yesterday, a 50-year-old man was arrested in South Lismore.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with stalk/intimidate with intention to cause fear/physical harm (personal).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

child approach northern rivers crime richmond police district stalking
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    $9.5 million for long-awaited bypass project

    News IT MAY not be a "magic bullet”, but this major project will make a big difference to the town.

    Bring on Byron solution

    Bring on Byron solution

    News Lyons wants STHL fixed up

    Mother Tree shows artist's journey

    Mother Tree shows artist's journey

    News Nia McCleod's exhibition opens this Friday

    WAVE RAVE: Mono out for a hat trick of wins

    WAVE RAVE: Mono out for a hat trick of wins

    News Mono out to do it all again

    Local Partners