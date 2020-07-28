Menu
A man remains behind bars accused of a violent North Coast break-in.
Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

Liana Turner
28th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
A QUEENSLAND man accused of involvement in a violent North Coast break-in remains in custody.

John Buzzy Robert Bennett, 35, from Coolangatta, was not required to appear before court when the case was mentioned before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

He remains in custody charged with special aggravated break and enter involving wounding.

Police will allege he and co-accused Caitlin Todd entered a home on Matong Drive in Ocean Shores about 5am on June 9 this year and the occupant sustained actual bodily harm during the incident.

Mr Bennett has not yet lodged a formal plea to the charge.

Before court on Monday, police prosecutor Val Short asked the court to adjourn the case to Tweed Heads Local Court, which has DPP listing days for serious cases.

A brief of evidence is due to be filed by September 14 and the matter will return to court on September 23.

Mr Bennett’s solicitor made no application for bail and it was formally refused.

