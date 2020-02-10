Menu
A man has been charged after an alleged unprovoked attack on a 20-year-old in a gym.
Crime

Man charged over vicious gym assault

by Brianna Morris-Grant
10th Feb 2020 6:14 PM
A GOLD Coast man has been charged over a brutal assault on another man in an Upper Coomera gym last week.

Police allege the 20-year-old victim was in the open area of the Days Road gym last Monday when he was approached by two men as he searched for his phone.

One of the men allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the head with a five-kilogram weight.

The victim fell to the ground and was further assaulted before staff and other gym members stepped in to help. The two men then left the gym.

The victim was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has now undergone surgery.

Police yesterday executed a search warrant at an Upper Coomera residence and arrested a 24-year-old man.

Image from CCTV video released by police of an assault at an Upper Coomera gym. Picture: Queensland Police.
Major and Organised Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Galpin confirmed police have identified another suspect.

"Violence within our community will not be tolerated, particularly in a public place, and will be promptly investigated," he said.

"We have also identified the second suspect, and I encourage that individual to surrender himself to police."

The 24-year-old has now been charged with grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on February 24.

