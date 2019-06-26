Man charged over ‘sex acts’ on trains

CCTV footage of a man following a string of alleged "sex acts" on trains. Picture: NSW Police.

A man has been charged over a spate of alleged indecent acts on Sydney rail services, all performed while sitting next to female passengers.

A 29-year-old will face court today following four separate incidents between November 2018 and June 2019. He was arrested at a home in North Manly on Tuesday.

Police allege he performed sex acts upon himself on the busy train services.

Earlier this week, police released CCTV footage of a man departing from a number of train services who they wanted to speak to.

The first incident occurred on November 12, 2018, just before the afternoon peak hour, on a train between Redfern and Parramatta. A man boarded the train and sat next to a female passenger.

"It is alleged the man began performing a sexual act on himself, prompting the woman to scream. She moved seats, and the man left the carriage shortly after," police said.

Days later, on November 19, 2018, a man boarded a city-bound Blue Mountains line intercity train at Strathfield in the city's inner west and sat next to another woman. About 10 minutes later, it is alleged the man performed a sexual act on himself.

On Friday, November 30, 2018, again just before the evening rush, a woman boarded a train at Town Hall station headed west. When the train arrived at Central station, a man sat down next to the woman, and it's alleged he then performed a sexual act on himself.

The most recent incident occurred earlier this month. On Monday, June 3, at about 8.55pm, a woman boarded a northbound train at Central. When the train arrived at Wynyard station a man embarked and asked the woman whether he could sit next to her.

The most recent incident occurred when a man boarded a train at the Sydney CBD station of Wynyard (above). Picture: Brett Costello.

"The woman obliged despite numerous other seats being available on the carriage. A short time prior to arriving at Milsons Point station, it is alleged the man began performing a sexual act on himself," police said.

"The woman had requested the man stop and move away from her. The man complied and moved.

"As the train departed Milsons Point, the woman approached the guard's compartment and contacted police."

The train stopped at North Sydney station and the man disembarked.

A man was arrested at a North Manly home just after 8am on Tuesday and charged with three counts of commit act of indecency with person 16 years or over, and wilful and obscene exposure in/near public place/school.

He was refused bail to appear at Manly Local Court today.