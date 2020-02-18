Menu
A Mullumbimby man has been accused of importing drugs from the Netherlands.
Crime

Man charged over imported drugs spending time in rehab

Liana Turner
18th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
A MULLUMBIMBY man accused of importing drugs from The Netherlands is spending time in rehab as the case against him remains before the court.

Domonic Bryce Patel, 23, was excused from attending Byron Bay Local Court when the case was mentioned on Monday.

The court heard Mr Patel, who’s entered no formal pleas, is on bail at a Byron Shire rehabilitation centre.

He was arrested and charged last year with three counts of possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawfully imported drug, consisting of 307.6 grams of MDMA which police will allege he had imported from The Netherlands.

Police will allege three packages containing the drug were intercepted in Sydney last August.

Mr Patel was then arrested at Mullumbimby Post Office on September 2.

That offence carries a maximum penalty of 25 years behind bars is proven.

He’s also facing other drug possession and supply charges involving the same drug as well as cocaine, cannabis, cocaine seeds and resin, prescription drugs diazepam and dealing with the proceeds of crime, specifically $2000 cash.

The court heard the prosecution was ready for the case to proceed to charge certification and while defence solicitor Cameron Bell said while he was awaiting some material that may form part of the brief of evidence, there was enough on file for this step to go ahead.

Mr Patel will be required to appear in person when the matter goes before court.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to Lismore Local Court on March 2.

