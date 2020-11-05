Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOME BURNED TO THE GROUND: A man has been charged over a house fire at Myocum. Photo courtesy of the Mullumbimby RFB.
HOME BURNED TO THE GROUND: A man has been charged over a house fire at Myocum. Photo courtesy of the Mullumbimby RFB.
News

Man charged over house fire that killed family dog

Alison Paterson
5th Nov 2020 8:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a man following investigations into a fire that destroyed a home on the Northern Rivers last year.

On September 17, 2019, emergency services were called to Tyagarah Road, Myocum, after reports of a fire.

On arrival officers found a home to be well alight.

The occupants, including three men, all managed to escape the fire uninjured, but the family dog died in the blaze.

A crime scene was established, and investigations commenced by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

On Wednesday November 4, 2020, officers attended a home in Mullumbimby where they arrested a 25-year-old man.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he was charged with damage property by fire with intent to injure.

He was given strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 7.

mullumbimby mullumbimby rural fire brigade northern rivers fire nsw rfs tweed police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident terrified after spate of violent dog attacks

        Premium Content Resident terrified after spate of violent dog attacks

        News GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: Dog left with horrific injury after attack.

        Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        Premium Content Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        News Are you sure that $5000 puppy you’re buying online is purebred?

        Nightmare for industry as tourists drop by 1.2 million

        Premium Content Nightmare for industry as tourists drop by 1.2 million

        Council News A NEW tourism strategy has been released by the council, but how quickly will the...

        MYSTERY: 21 sea turtles in care at Ballina centre

        Premium Content MYSTERY: 21 sea turtles in care at Ballina centre

        News It's nesting season, and we can all do our bit to help our turtles