Man charged over hiding $22K worth of ice in groin

A Gold Coast man was charged with drug supply after allegedly being found with a significant quantity of ice. This photo is for illustrative purposes only and not the drug allegedly found. Photo: File

A GOLD Coast man allegedly found with up to $22,000 worth of ice hidden in his pants had been denied bail for a second time.

Zac Amey, 29, appeared by videolink from custody into Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday facing 17 charges.

The Pimpama man was stopped by police on Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads about 5am on August 2.

When questioned, he allegedly admitted to having a bag of cannabis leaf in his car.

According to police facts tendered to court, officers allegedly found a large ball of the drug ice hidden in his groin area during a frisk search while Mr Amey hurled homophobic slurs at the officers.

In his car, it is alleged police found $1590 in cash that Mr Amey referred to as rent money and then pokie winnings and then said he had withdrawn from his bank account.

Inside the car officers allegedly found a set of scales, ziplock bags and MDMA with the estimated street value of $800 was found.

Mr Amey will contest the charges from this incident at a hearing on February 23 next year.

On a separate occasion, plain clothes police officers were patrolling the Tweed Heads West area when they spotted Mr Amey driving a black Subaru in Barrett St about 11.40am on August 7.

When he saw police, Mr Amey allegedly tried to run and hide inside the home before being arrested.

Police allege he tried to hide a sunglass case and ice pipe behind his back.

According to court documents, police found a small cloth purse containing two clear snap-lock bags of methylamphetamine in the sunglasses case.

Mr Amey also tried to pass his wallet and the Suburu car key to his mother, according to police.

Inside his wallet, police allegedly found $1405, four Visa debit cards in the names of four different people and a Queensland licence which had its expiry date altered.

It is alleged checks on the licence revealed that it was cancelled and the black Suburu the man was driving had been reported stolen in July from Coomera.

It is also alleged the car had registration plates belonging to another vehicle.

Police say a large folding knife was found in Mr Amery's shorts.

Officers found a "metal tyre nut concealment" which also contained a clear snap-lock bag of methylamphetamine, police allege.

Mr Amey was initially refused bail on August 7 and has now spent two and a half months in custody.

Defence solicitor Demi Quadrio applied for bail on her client's behalf arguing he was at risk of serving too much time comparative to his sentence if found guilty of the offences.

She said representations about the case supporting Mr Amery's defence had been sent to the prosecution and also offered a NSW bail address instead of the previous Queensland one.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy denied bail as he was not satisfied there was a change in circumstances.

He said at the time bail was originally considered the decision took into account the amount of time Mr Amey would spend in custody and defence representations would carry more wait when the police had a chance to respond to them.

The case will return to court on November 9.