Man's frightening sex act in a public toilet

A MAN accused of trying to crawl under a female toilet stall while masturbating has been charged by police

Police allege the man, 48, walked into a into a female cubicle at a Main Beach toilet block on June 2 and tried to shuffle his body to the adjoining stall.

It's alleged he exposed himself from the waist down to a woman who was in an adjoining cubicle.

Police have charged the man with one count of indecent act in any place to which the public are permitted access.

He was bailed and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 1.

Gold Coast Police Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said behaviour such as that alleged would not be tolerated in the community and urged anyone who has been subject to such behaviour to come forward.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



