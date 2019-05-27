Man charged over Courtney Herron’s death

Friends were surprised she had become homeless before her death. Picture: Mark Stewart

A MAN has been charged with murder after Melbourne woman Courtney Herron was found bashed to death in a park on Saturday morning.

Detectives arrested and charged the man, of no fixed address, on Sunday, and he will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court later today.

Ms Herron was found by dog walkers in Royal Park, off Elliot Avenue in Parkville in inner city Melbourne, about 9.15am Saturday.

Homicide squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said there appeared to have been some attempts made to conceal the body.

"The level of violence involved here was extreme in my view," he told reporters on Sunday. "This was a particularly, particularly horrendous attack."

The exact cause of death was yet to be determined, and police do not believe Ms Herron's death was sexually-motivated.

"Homicide Squad detectives arrested and interviewed the 27-year-old on Sunday and charged him overnight with one count of murder," Victoria Police said in a statement this morning.

Ms Herron was described as having a “heart of gold.”

Inspector Stamper said Ms Herron had not been couch surfing and sleeping rough, as well as struggling with drug and mental health issues.

The last confirmed sighting of the 25-year-old was on May 14 at St Albans when she was in contact with police.



Ms Herron tried to call her former boyfriend Terrick Edwards shortly before she was killed, according to The Age. Mr Edwards' sister said he felt responsible for "not being able to offer her a safe place" to stay.

Her friends have remembered her as a young woman with a smile that could light up a room, saying she had a heart of gold, according to 9 News.

One of her former teachers expressed deep sadness at hearing of Ms Herron's death, saying she was shocked to hear Ms Herron had been homeless.

"It horrifies me to think of her last terrifying moments, and being alone," she said.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday said more was required to protect women from being attacked.

"This is a terrible tragedy," he said.

"This is not about the way women behave, this is not about where women are at what hour."

In an interview with the ABC, a coach from nearby North Park Tennis Club said the discovery of Ms Herron's body was "confronting".

"It's very bad … it's pretty confronting," tennis coach Gabriel Moise said. "It is fairly dark in the morning. When I open up here (at the tennis courts), it's pitch black."

The park where Ms Herron was found is 1.6km from Princes Park, where aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon's body was found on June 12 last year.

A number of women have been killed and dumped on Melbourne's streets since Ms Dixon's rape and murder.

Aiia Maasarwe, 21, an exchange student, was killed after disembarking from a tram as she made her way home alone after going to a comedy show with friends.

Her body was found in shrubs about 50m from a tram stop near La Trobe University on January 15. Codey Herrmann was charged with her rape and murder three days later.

Geelong woman Natalina Angok, 32, was killed last month. Her body was discovered in a Chinatown alleyway in Melbourne's CBD on April 24.

Christopher Bell, the victim's boyfriend, was charged with her murder.