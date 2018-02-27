UPDATE: Man charged over $1.5million beef fraud

Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its "melt in the mouth" moisture and tenderness. When cooked, the marbling is absorbed into the muscle and gives the meat its tenderness and flavour.

Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its "melt in the mouth" moisture and tenderness. When cooked, the marbling is absorbed into the muscle and gives the meat its tenderness and flavour. Contributed

Update 1.58pm: ANTHONY Robert Lee appeared before Magistrate David Heilpern at Lismore Local Court last Thursday where he was placed in the custody of Queensland police.

Mr Lee was arrested in NSW to face a warrant issued in QLD over cattle fraud.

Mr Lee recorded no plea and was taken to Brisbane to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court last Friday.

He is listed to re-appear on May 7.

Original story 12.48pm: AN EVANS Head man has been charged with fraud over a $1.5million scam involving the supply of Wagyu cattle.

Detectives from the QLD State Crime Command's, Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) charged a 65-year-old man following a protracted fraud investigation in relation to the sale of cattle in Queensland.

QLD Police urge anyone who responded to this advertisement to contact them.

Last year an advertisement (pictured) was placed by a company in a rural newspaper to purchase cattle for processing export meat.

As a result, three cattle properties contacted the company in April, May and June 2017 where they entered into contracts to supply Wagyu and Wagyu cross cattle.

It will then be alleged the companies did not receive full payment for the sales agreed upon after supplying the cattle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jim Lacey described the alleged $1.5 million fraud as "crippling" to the cattle industry and the companies involved.

He said some companies had not been paid in full, while others had not received any payment.

One of the companies involved is based in Springsure, Central Queensland.

Another was based in Charters Towers while the other two were based in New South Wales.

"They face droughts and floods, they certainly don't need this," Det Snr Sgt Lacey said. "It's certainly a lot of money. It's placing unwarranted stress on these victims.

"We just encourage people to use due diligence, especially dealing with a new company and do their research. Some people did do that, but unfortunately it didn't work out."

Police are encouraging anyone who may have responded to the pictured advertisement to contact police.

The Evans Head man, charged with two counts of fraud after allegedly failing to pay for cattle supplied for export, was extradited to Queensland after his arrest and made his first appearance in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man is expected to next appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on May 7.

