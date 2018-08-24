Menu
A man was arrested and charged following an alleged police pursuit through Grafton.
Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

23rd Aug 2018 3:09 PM

A 33-YEAR-OLD man is facing a number of serious charges following his arrest after an alleged police pursuit in Grafton on Wednesday.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were patrolling Clarence Street, Grafton, when they spotted a man, allegedly wanted on several outstanding warrants, travelling in a BMW sedan yesterday.

Police pursued the man through Grafton but it was called off due to safety concerns.

Following inquiries, a 33-year-old man was arrested outside a home in Powell Street about 2.30pm and he was taken to Grafton Police Station.

The man was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (x2), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous (x2), drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (x2), and three outstanding warrants.

He was refused bail and appeared before Grafton Local Court today where he was refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday.

Inquiries continue.

