Menu
Login
News

Police officer sent flying into the air

Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
by Talisa Eley

A MAN has been charged following an alleged hit and run incident on Brisbaneâ€™s southside yesterday that left a traffic police officer injured.

The officer, from the Road Policing Command, was conducting a speed camera radar on the corner of Bapaume and Peronne roads at Tarragindi about 4.20pm yesterday when a car hit the man, sending him flying in the air.

Police on scene of a hit and run on Brisbane’s southside. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police on scene of a hit and run on Brisbane’s southside. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

The officer, 57, had clocked the car speeding with a hand-held radar and stepped out to flag him down when the vehicle continued towards him, hitting him with force.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the witnesses was an off-duty nurse who offered first-aid at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance have confirmed the police officer suffered leg and hip injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson
Police investigating the hit-and-run of a fellow officer in Tarragindi. Picture: AAP/ Ric Frearson

A 24-year-old Coopers Plains man was taken into custody shortly before 9pm last night.

He has since been charged with one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, serious assault police causing bodily harm, fail to remain at or near road incident, driving without a licence, unregistered motor vehicle and offences involving registration certificates.

The man will appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

Topics:  car crash editors picks hit and run injuries police officer

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

Bluesfest Day 4: John Butler went on stage to #stopadani

THE artist celebrated his 43rd birthday on stage in Byron Bay.

Con Brio: the sultry but soulful sound of Paradise

ONSTAGE: Con Brio's singer Ziek McCarter performs at the Jambalaya Stage at Bluesfest 2018

Their latest album's name came to the frontman in a dream

Seu Jorge takes fans to Rio, Mars, under the sea and back

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

Singer performed his soulful David Bowie covers at Bluesfest today.

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon enjoying lunch at The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co in Byron Bay.

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Local Partners