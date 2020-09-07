Man charged after driver assaulted, cars kicked

The accused was refused bail at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

A MAN who agreed to drive four people to Byron Bay allegedly ended up assaulted for his trouble.

Police allege the man agreed to drive a group of two males and two females to Byron Bay from Lismore on Friday afternoon.

Before leaving Lismore, he drove to a drive-through bottle shop where the group purchased alcohol.

A 31-year-old Goonellabah man in the group asked if he could drive the car on the way to Byron Bay about 10.30pm.

It is alleged the 31-year-old started to punch the driver in the side of the head when he refused because of the amount of alcohol the man had consumed.

Police allege the driver stopped his car, he was further assaulted by the man before the group walked off.

The alleged victim attended Byron Bay Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face.

Later, police were called due to a group of males and females standing in the middle of the road attempting to kick passing vehicles on Ewingsdale Rd, near Quarry Lane.

It is further alleged the same 31-year-old man was kicking the cars.

Police arrested the man and he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, malicious damage and breaching his bail.

He was bail refused to Lismore Local Court on Saturday and will return to court on Monday.