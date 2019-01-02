Menu
Login
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month. Scott Powick
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 10:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

editors picks headbutt warwick crime warwick magistrates court warwick police wilful damage charge
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating year's end Byron Shire

    News PHOTOGRAPHER Lyn McCarthy was out and about in the shire on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

    Supporting community

    Supporting community

    News Cash splash sees locals prosper

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners