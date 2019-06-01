Man ‘lured girl to abandoned house’

Police said a girl, 7, was playing outside a home in Macquarie Fields when she was allegedly taken by a man who took her to an abandoned property. Picture: Google Maps

A girl who was playing out the front of a southwest Sydney home was lured to an abandoned house by a man who began taking off her clothes, police say.

The seven-year-old was playing in front of a home on Bunya Place, Macquarie Fields about 4pm on Friday when a 34-year-old man grabbed her hand and led her to a vacant property nearby.

Police said a witness told a relative of the girl, who found her and the man at the property. The man had allegedly started taking off the girl's clothes. He was detained until police arrived and arrested him.

The man is due to face the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday charged with taking a child with intent to remove parental control, and remaining in a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.