Menu
Login
News

Man charged after allegedly filming in public toilet

A man has been charged after allegedly filming another man in a public toilet.
A man has been charged after allegedly filming another man in a public toilet.

A MAN will face court after he was allegedly filming in a public toilet in Lismore earlier this month.

About 10am on Thursday March 8, police allege a man was using a public toilet facility in Union Street when he noticed a man looking over the stall wall at him.

Police attended and allegedly located a mobile phone on the man, that contained multiple images of people using public toilet facilities.

About 11.30am yesterday, the 44-year-old man was arrested at a house in Corndale and taken to Lismore Police Station. He was charged with commit an act of indecency and two counts of film person in private act without consent.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

Topics:  corndale lismore northern rivers crime public toilets

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

An axe-wielding man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay

Helping out our Younger Heroes

HEROES: Damien Schofield with some of the attendees at the most recent Younger Heroes camp at Mount Warning

Yonger Heroes score bank award.

These Vampires live on jazz

MUSICIAN: Alex Boneham.

The Australian Music Prize nominated jazz-world band play this week

Rock band Sticky Fingers spotted on the Northern Rivers

SHOW TIME: Sticky Fingers always promises an entertaining show. Photo contributed.

The band has been in an 'indefinite hiatus' since February 2017

Local Partners