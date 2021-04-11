Man charged after allegedly assaulting woman in Rocky’s CBD

A man has been charged after he allegedly punched a woman multiple times in the head on Saturday night in Rockhampton's CBD.

A 33-year-old man approached another man and two women on East Street at 9.50pm.

It is alleged he went to punch the man but missed and struck one of the women, believed to be 18 years old, causing her to fall to the ground.

He then allegedly continued to assault the woman, punching her multiple times in the head.

It is further alleged he damaged a vehicle by ripping off the front bumper.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the woman suffered bruising and swelling to the face.

She was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

The 33-year-old man was found walking behind The Criterion Hotel in Quay Lane and was arrested by police.

He was charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, and wilful damage.

He is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 16.

It is not known whether the parties were known to each other or if there were any prior altercations.