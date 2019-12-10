Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car. Picture: PFES
Crime

Man busted with over $450k of cannabis in his car

by Sarah Matthews
10th Dec 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested a man after he was busted with more than $450,000 of cannabis in his car near Alice Springs on Friday afternoon.

The 29-year-old was found with 19kg of cannabis in vacuum seal bags, six vials of cannabis oil and a quantity of cash as he was driving just south of Alice Springs.

Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES
Police seized 19kg of cannabis found in a car in Alice Springs. Picture: PFES

He has been charged with possessing and supplying a commercial quantity of the drug.

He will remain in custody until he faces Alice Springs Local Court in January.

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime A woman says she told police that she saw a man lying on the side of the highway near Coffs Harbour wearing similar clothes to missing tourist Theo Hayez.

        Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        premium_icon Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        News Rescue after two missing surfers had not returned to shore

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.

        How council's sale of lighthouse sculpture birds is faring

        premium_icon How council's sale of lighthouse sculpture birds is faring

        News The first phase of the bird sale is well under way and the council has begun to...