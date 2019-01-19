Menu
Login
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville.
RACQ LifeFlight crew airlift a man to Toowoomba Hospital after he suffered a suspected snake bite off the New England Highway at Thornville. RACQ LifeFlight
News

Man bitten by brown snake drives himself to get help

Tara Miko
by
19th Jan 2019 8:46 AM

A MAN bitten by a snake on the side of a highway north of Toowoomba was able to stay calm enough to drive and get himself help.

The man, aged in his 30s, had pulled over on the side of the New England Highway at Thornville when he was bitten on the leg about 4.20pm.

Staying calm under the stressful situation, the man managed to drive himself to a nearby house and get help for the suspected brown snake bite.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the property north of Toowoomba for the bite to his lower leg before a rescue helicopter was called in.

A RACQ LifeFlight crew airlifted the man to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

brown snake editors picks queensland ambulance paramedics racq lifeflight snake bite toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Museum to benefit from grant

    Museum to benefit from grant

    News HISTORICAL Society receive much-needed grant to restore Mullum museum

    • 19th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    OPINION: Pill testing overdue

    News Calls for community pill testing.

    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    The big Byron Shire News art quiz

    News That's right. Capital A, capital R, capital T.

    Fireworks and flying chips

    Fireworks and flying chips

    News Brunswick skies set to light up.