Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.
News

Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

by Kyle Wisniewski
20th Apr 2021 5:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the Gold Coast involving an industrial lawnmower.

The collision between the car and the lawnmower on Tuesday just after 3.30pm resulted in the ride-on rolling on Oxley Drive, Coombabah.

 

 

Critical care and high acuity response paramedics responded to the crash and remained on-board while the man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man, who had been driving the lawnmower, had laceration injuries to his arm, leg and head and was in a serious condition.

Two people from the car were taken to hospital with minor industries.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


 

Originally published as Man badly injured in lawnmower incident

accident lawnmower

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Film, TV projects: What councils can and cannot do

        Premium Content Film, TV projects: What councils can and cannot do

        News Road closures for filming reasons are becoming common on the Northern Rivers. But do councils have any power to say ‘no’?

        Bright flashes, ‘fireballs’ expected in our skies this week

        Premium Content Bright flashes, ‘fireballs’ expected in our skies this week

        News There were sightings in Ballina, Suffolk Park and as far north as Tugun

        Even celebrities say 'no' to Netflix's Byron Baes

        Premium Content Even celebrities say 'no' to Netflix's Byron Baes

        News PHOTOS: High profile locals want Netflix show to be scrapped

        'Licence to print money': Farmers milking success at last

        Premium Content 'Licence to print money': Farmers milking success at last

        Rural Northern Rivers man says "it’s comfortably the best year I’ve had"