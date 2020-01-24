Menu
Police arrested a man in his Byron Bay home for drug offences.
Man attempts to hide drugs from police

JASMINE BURKE
24th Jan 2020 8:17 AM
A MAN will front court today after police found him stashing drugs in his Byron Shire home.

In 2019, Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki to investigate the supply of cocaine in the Byron Bay area.

Following inquiries, a search warrant was executed on a home in Ewingsdale, yesterday.

A 43-year-old man was observed inside the home allegedly attempting to throw items off a balcony.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

During the search, officers allegedly located and seized cocaine, cannabis and cash.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, two counts of supply prohibited, obstruct/ hinder person executing warrant, three counts of possess prohibited drug and deal with property suspected proceeds of crime.

He has been refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today (Friday 24 January 2020).

