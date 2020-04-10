Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
A man was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital following a late night snake bite incident in Zilzie.
News

Man attacked by snake in late night incident

kaitlyn smith
10th Apr 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS last night responded to reports a man had been bitted by a snake at a private residence near Emu Park.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday evening at the Zilzie property, nearly 50kms outside of Rockhampton.

One male patient, believed to be aged in his 70s, was transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for treatment.

The man was reportedly in a stable condition and has since been released from hospital.

It is unknown what breed the snake was or if it has been removed from the property.

Residents are urged to remain cautious and to not approach a snake should they encounter one.

snakebite
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News THE Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment in preventing the spread of the virus on the Northern Rivers.

        Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        News There will be a tsunami of mental health issues in youths due to the coronavirus...

        Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        News THE Byron and Tweed shires hold the lion’s share of cases in Northern NSW.

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to...