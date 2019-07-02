Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics have rushed to Manly beach following reports of a shark attack. It's believed the victim is in his 40s and has been bitten on the torso and on his leg. He is now on his way to hospital in a stable condition. https://t.co/N8YuECBzE5 #Manly #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Frq8yHXVQz — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 1, 2019

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

