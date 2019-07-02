Menu
Login
News

Man attacked by shark at Sydney beach

2nd Jul 2019 7:34 AM

A MAN has been rushed to hospital with puncture wounds to his abdomen, back and left leg after a suspected shark attack at Manly Beach this morning.

Paramedics were called to the boardwalk between Manly and Shelly Beach just before 6am where they found a man in his 50s with several non-life-threatening injuries.

He was tranferred to Royal North Shore hospital in a stable condition.

 

NSW Police issued a statement confirming the man was injured while swimming with friends between the popular beaches before sunrise.

"He was able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," a police spokesperson said.

"No shark has been sighted at this time and it is unknown how the puncture wound was sustained.

The victim is a local Manly resident, police said.

More to come.

More Stories

beach editors picks seniors-news shark attack sydney

Top Stories

    Riders keeping it clean

    Riders keeping it clean

    News THE naked truth about horse droppings on nude beach

    • 2nd Jul 2019 9:05 AM
    Wasting time tackling Folau

    Wasting time tackling Folau

    News All kinds of wrong on a truly biblical scale

    Rail trail and public transport for Byron Bay?

    Rail trail and public transport for Byron Bay?

    Opinion 'Can we have our cake and eat it too?'

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?