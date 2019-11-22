Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

34yo man charged with attempted kidnapping of 16yo boy

Lachlan Mcivor
14th Nov 2019 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE investigating the serious assault of a 16-year-old boy in Augustine Heights this morning are appealing for public assistance.

At about 9.30am, the boy was walking along Augusta Pkwy when a black sedan stopped behind him.

A man got out of the vehicle, approached the boy and placed his arm around his neck.

He held a knife to the boy's neck and threatened him before a struggle ensued.

A number of witnesses stopped to help and the man returned to his car and drove away.

Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to please contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or by using the online form here.

You can report information about anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting here.

Quote reference number QP1902254942.

More Stories

assault court court news crime ipswich court police police investigation
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggies behind wheel killing more than boozy drivers

        premium_icon Druggies behind wheel killing more than boozy drivers

        News Drivers high on cocaine, marijuana and ice are increasingly being caught out on our roads with data now revealing drug-impaired motorists are killing more.

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News Plan to push more refugees outside of the big cities

        Police confirm extra boots on the ground for Byron Schoolies

        Police confirm extra boots on the ground for Byron Schoolies

        News Know your limits, look out for your mates and bring asthma puffers.

        Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        premium_icon Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        Whats On There are some fantastic gigs in this week's Northern Rivers list