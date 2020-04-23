Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

UPDATE 4.20pm: A MAN has remains behind bars over an alleged drug-related shooting near Nimbin at the weekend.

Jordan Close, 22, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday after he was arrested during a dangerous police pursuit in the Tweed.

He's been charged with discharging a firearm with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of driving a motor vehicle during disqualification period, two counts of failing to stop during a police pursuit, driving recklessly, possessing a prohibited drug, using a class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, having goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road and using an uninsured motor vehicle and breaching his parole.

Police will allege Mr Close shot a 19-year-old woman in the hand early Sunday morning while they were travelling in an Subarue Impreza around the Lillian Rock area.

She got out of the vehicle and ran to find help.

She was found on a Nimbin property about 6.30am on Sunday with a severe injury to her left hand and flown to flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for emergency surgery.

Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Cameron Lindsay said the woman was "lucky to have kept her hand".

"We will allege these matters involved illegal substances and drug related," he said.

"We still have to establish the exact circumstances leading to the shooting however we've now placed a number of matters before the court."

Insp Lindsay said Mr Close was arrested on Tuesday following two dangerous police pursuits through the Tweed Shire, which ultimately ended when the accused crashed into an embankment in Terranora.

"We will allege he received injuries as a result of that collision and was treated in Tweed Hospital before he was returned to the Tweed Heads Police station where he was charged," Insp Lindsay said.

Police will allege they first sighted Mr Close was driving 140km/hr in an 80km/hr zone along Dulguigan Rd, Murwillumbah.

"The speed of the vehicle of the pursuit was very dangerous and we decided not to continue the pursuit at that stage," Iinsp Lindsay said.

"However, we did reinstate that pursuit when it was safe to do so.

"Police did set up a number of roadblocks causing that pursuit to cease."

Insp Lindsay said investigations are continuing.

"He's the only one facing court at the moment, however police have executed a search warrant in the Nimbin area in relation to these offences," he said.

"Police are speaking to an occupant about these offences and we believe may be able to assist us with our enquires."

Mr Close was denied bail on Wednesday and will return to Lismore Local Court on June 17 for mention.

Original story: A MAN has been charged over an alleged shooting in Nimbin at the weekend.

About 6.30am on Sunday (19 April 2020), a man found a 19-year-old woman on a Nimbin property with a severe injury to her left hand.

She was taken to Nimbin Hospital before being flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

Police will allege the woman was in a Subaru Impreza earlier that morning with a 22-year-old man, travelling around the Lillian Rock area, about 11km north-west of Nimbin, when she was shot in the hand. She got out of the vehicle and ran to find help.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation and conducted extensive inquiries to locate the 22-year-old man.

About 10.45am yesterday (Tuesday 21 April 2020), police attached to Tweed/Byron Traffic and Highway Patrol were travelling south along Dulguigan Road, Murwillumbah, when they noticed an allegedly stolen white Hyundai Accent travelling north.

Police activated all warning lights and initiated a pursuit, with the vehicle allegedly travelling 140km/hr in a signposted 80km/hr zone.

The pursuit was terminated a short time later before police located the vehicle at Terranora Road, Terranora, and initiated a second pursuit.

The Hyundai lost control and travelled down an embankment before police arrested the alleged driver - a 22-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital under police guard, for treatment to existing injuries.

He has since been charged with the following offences and an outstanding revocation of parole warrant was also executed:

The man has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Wednesday 22 April 2020).

Investigations are continuing.