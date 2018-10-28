Woman raped 'in accommodation' at Evans Head

A 53-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Cashmore St on Friday night. The Northern Star Archives

Update 2.30pm:

A MAN arrested in Evans Head following the alleged rape of a woman while she was sleeping on Thursday night is understood to be an Evans Head local.

"Everybody knows him," said a resident who did not wish to be named.

Police were tight-lipped following the incident but their beefed-up presence was noted in the usually sleepy town on Friday, the resident said.

It's alleged the 53-year-old man entered the room of a 31-year-old woman while she was asleep in accommodation on Thursday night about 11pm, and sexually assaulted her.

He's been refused bail and is due to face Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

Sunday 8am:

POLICE have charged a 53-year-old man following the alleged sexual assault of a woman at Evans Head last week.

About 11pm on Thursday night, a 31-year-old woman was asleep in accommodation at Evans Head.

Police allege a man entered the room where she was asleep and sexually assaulted her.

The woman reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched by detectives.

About 11.15pm on Friday night police attended Cashmore Street at Evans Head and arrested a 53-year-old man.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with aggravated enter dwelling with intent to commit sexual intercourse, and sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail by police, and attended Lismore Local Court yesterday where he was again refused bail.

He has been remanded in custody and will face Lismore Local Court again tomorrow, Monday October 29.