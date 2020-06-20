Menu
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

