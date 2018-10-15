Menu
A man was arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed Hospital.
Crime

Man arrested after demanding drugs at Tweed hospital

Rick Koenig
by
15th Oct 2018 3:13 PM

A MAN who demanded drugs at the Tweed Heads Hospital before he was arrested and attacked police has been charged.

Police said about 3.40am on Thursday, a 43-year-old man from Bondi Beach entered the Emergency Department of the Tweed Heads Hospital and demanded medical attention.

The man became extremely aggressive towards staff and used offensive language in the presence of staff and other patients in the waiting area.

The man allegedly demanded he be supplied with drugs.

The man was carrying a skateboard and pointing it towards hospital security and members of the public.

Police were called and arrested the man before they took him to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

At the station, the man continued to be aggressive towards police and allegedly kicked an officer in the leg.

He was refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on December 3.

