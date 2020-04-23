Menu
Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old man for allegedly sexually touching a doctor.
Man arrested after allegedly sexually touching Tweed doctor

Jessica Lamb
23rd Apr 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:37 AM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly sexually touching a doctor while being treated at a Tweed hospital last week.

 About 11pm on April 16, a 35-year-old man was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital for treatment to lacerations to his fingers and head.  

He required sutures and was being treated by a 51-year-old female doctor before the man allegedly inappropriately touched her several times.  

The man was removed by security a short time later.  

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a motel on Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads, and spoke with a 35-year-old man about 10.10am yesterday.  

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with four counts of sexually touch another person without consent.  

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

