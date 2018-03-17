Man arrested after 3 hour pursuit

Richmond Police District arrest a man they have been looking for since February 23.

Richmond Police District arrest a man they have been looking for since February 23. Trevor Veale

A MAN has been arrested in Casino overnight after police carried out a three hour foot pursuit through the streets of the CBD.

Richmond Police District Sergeant Rob Marr claimed the man had been evading police since February 23 for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

"Since that date he is suspected of committing further offences on Wednesday March 14 and engaged in a foot pursuit on that night as well," Sgt Marr said.

Last night's pursuit involved numerous Casino Police assisted by Kyogle Officers and Casino Highway Patrol Officers.

Rail movements were also shut down for an hour as the foot pursuit ended up on the edge of the rail corridor.

"When there's police on the tracks we shut down the rail movements just for the safety of all involved," Sgt Marr said.

The man was arrested at 6:35pm on Friday night and police refused him bail.

"He was placed before bail court this morning here in Lismore and did not apply for bail and it was formerly refused," Sgt Marr said.

The man will next appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday March 19.