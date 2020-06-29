Menu
Careflight’s rapid response helicopter was called to the scene.
News

Man amputates own leg in horror accident

by Hannah Moore
29th Jun 2020 4:28 PM

A 51-year-old man accidentally amputated his own leg while cutting down a tree in Wilberforce, in NSW's Hawkesbury on Friday morning.

The man, who was working as an arborist at the time, had a length of rope wrapped around his leg, which got caught in a woodchipper, cutting off his limb.

Careflight's rapid response helicopter was called to the scene just before 11.30am, and crew were led to the man by NSW Police, who had managed to stem the man's bleeding.

He was put into an ambulance, where he received a blood and plasma transfusion, and taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

In a moment of ingenuity, paramedics were able to preserve the man's leg by stopping at a petrol station to purchase ice on the way to hospital.

