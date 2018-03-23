Man allegedly wields axe during Byron Bay fight

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses.

BYRON ARREST: Man arrested in Byron CBD. An axe was handed to police by witnesses. Christian Morrow

AN AXE-WIELDING man has been arrested after an incident in Byron Bay.

An argument broke out between two people outside a Jonson St pizza shop.

One of the men involved left the scene before returning with an axe, according to witnesses.

A witness working in a nearby shop said they attempted to control the man by standing on his hands, before another passer-by intervened, taking control of the axe.

The alleged attacker then walked towards the transit centre, where police arrived and arrested him without incident.

Tweed Byron Police crime manager Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen confirmed police attended the incident and a man had been arrested.

Det Insp Cullen said no charges had yet been laid in relation to the incident.