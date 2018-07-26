Menu
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man allegedly set alight due to 'Chinese whispers'

Madura Mccormack
by
26th Jul 2018 1:35 PM

A MAN has been set alight in his Bucasia home because "the rumour mill went crazy", Mackay Police have alleged.　

A 42-year-old Bucasia man is recovering in hospital after receiving burns to his legs, chest, and arms.　

Police will allege a 47-year-old Midge Point man went to the Fisher St home, impersonating a police officer, about 11.40pm last night to speak with the resident.　

The man then allegedly doused the 42-year-old man with an unknown fuel and set him on fire.　

It is alleged he also had a 16-year-old accomplice who remained in the car.　

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said police have had to deal with a "complex investigation".　

"It (allegedly) came about due to some false allegations," he said.　

"These people (allegedly took it upon themselves to act in a vigilante type manner to take their own retribution.

"The rumour mill went crazy and these people took it upon itself to take action.　

"I can't think of a more dangerous thing for anyone to do."

Det Insp Smith said police had already investigated the matter, resolved the issue, found the claims made against the 42-year-old man to be unfounded and had informed those parties that had made the claims.　

"And they weren't happy with that and now there are serious consequence," he said.　

A 47-year-old man will face Mackay Magistrates Court this afternoon charged with attempted murder and impersonating a police officer.　

A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted murder.　

A woman is assisting police with their investigation.　

