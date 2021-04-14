Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
FACING COURT: A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

Sam Turner
14th Apr 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 3:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Dalby man will face court after he reversed his car into a shopfront while allegedly driving drunk.

The incident unfolded at a block of shops at the corner of Drayton Street and Myall Street about 8.15pm on April 10.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it will be alleged the man was in his vehicle in the car park, when he reversed into the business' front entrance.

A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed
A Dalby man has been charged after he allegedly reversed his car into a shop on April 10. Picture: Contributed

The 43-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, and driving without due care and attention.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 27.

dalby business dalby magistrates court dalby police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        Premium Content Daughter’s tribute to Sydney to Hobart Yacht race winner

        News The Ballina local lost his life after falling over board at the Ballina bar on Tuesday morning.

        $400m cannabis farm to create 1000 jobs

        Premium Content $400m cannabis farm to create 1000 jobs

        Business Australia’s fledgling medicinal cannabis industry is ramping up

        Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        Premium Content Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        News Justice Advocacy Service offers support to people with cognitive impairment at...

        Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Man dead after alleged assault in Coffs Harbour

        Crime Woolgoolga man arrested and charged as police continue inquiries