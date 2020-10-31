Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after diving into shallow water at a North Coast beach.
A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after diving into shallow water at a North Coast beach.
News

Man airlifted to hospital after North Coast beach incident

Jessica Lamb
by
31st Oct 2020 3:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after diving into shallow water at a Byron Shire beach.

Members of the public called 000 after the man is thought to have hit a sand bank and suffered suspected spinal injuries at New Brighton Beach about 1pm today.

Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Chris Samuels said Brunswick Surf Life Saving club was also notified and responded by sending two duty officers in a SLS four-wheel drive, an Inflatable Rescue Boat and an All Terrain Vehicle.

Mr Samuels said because of the hard-to-reach location the man was airlifted by the NSW Ambulance helicopter, Rescue 500, to Princess Alexandria Hospital after being stabilised by paramedics.

beach incident byron shire new brighton beach northern rivers emergency nsw surf life saving rescue 500 spinal injuries
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        Premium Content Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        News Grant Cook died after collapsing during a Northern Rivers rugby league match. Now an inquest has revealed what happened.

        HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region

        Premium Content HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region

        News Find out if your town or suburb is set to get a new firefighter in your station

        FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        Premium Content FIVE new tracks from Northern Rivers’ musos you need to hear

        News Check out five of the best and newest singles from Northern Rivers musicians this...

        War rifle, game console stolen during alleged crime spree

        Premium Content War rifle, game console stolen during alleged crime spree

        News Evans Head man charged over the thefts has faced court