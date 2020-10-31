Man airlifted to hospital after North Coast beach incident

A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after diving into shallow water at a North Coast beach.

A 38-YEAR-old man has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after diving into shallow water at a Byron Shire beach.

Members of the public called 000 after the man is thought to have hit a sand bank and suffered suspected spinal injuries at New Brighton Beach about 1pm today.

Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Chris Samuels said Brunswick Surf Life Saving club was also notified and responded by sending two duty officers in a SLS four-wheel drive, an Inflatable Rescue Boat and an All Terrain Vehicle.

Mr Samuels said because of the hard-to-reach location the man was airlifted by the NSW Ambulance helicopter, Rescue 500, to Princess Alexandria Hospital after being stabilised by paramedics.