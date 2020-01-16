Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
A man has been charged with 32 fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property over the alleged use of a lost debit card. Picture: iStock.
Crime

Man accused of using lost debit card more than 30 times

16th Jan 2020 9:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 52-year-old Townsville man has been hit with 32 charges of fraud, stealing and receiving tainted property after allegedly using a lost debit card at several businesses within the Townsville area.

Police were told the card had been lost on December 8, and police inquiries found that the card had allegedly been used by the man more than 30 times.

The alleged 52-year-old offender has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on January 31.

Anyone with information for police can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
crime debit card robbery fraud robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        premium_icon Champion choppers battle it out in town’s 60th carnival

        Sport International woodchop talents will be among the ranks at the event.

        Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        premium_icon Fire victims warned: Beware shonky builders

        News BUSHFIRE victims are being warned to check licences and credentials of...

        Film chronicles incredible farming adventures

        premium_icon Film chronicles incredible farming adventures

        News Documentary shows city dwellers moving to a farm and what happened for the next...

        Get ready for annual fun-filled paddle across the Bay

        premium_icon Get ready for annual fun-filled paddle across the Bay

        News SURFERS gather for the fun-filled day each year on Australia Day.